He was the ‘go to’ man for 40 years on Waiheke, whether you had a drainage or roading issue with ‘council’ or the fire siren sounded. Ron Leonard, who died on 6 March aged 71, was council overseer in the days when Waiheke was a county backwater, enduring several amalgamations before retiring from Auckland Transport only last year. For an even longer span, he was the heart and soul of the island’s volunteer fire brigade. Ron was in charge one final time last Wednesday, when an estimated 550 people turned out for his funeral. This week, Gulf News celebrates Waiheke’s own John Wayne – a larger-than-life character, a stickler for detail, a man who loved his beer but, at heart, a real romantic. • Rob Brennan

