An indepth look at the Te Matuku mangroves provided magic moments on paddleboards and kayaks last Saturday.

The event, funded by Seaweek and Waiheke Local Board, was run by Experiencing Marine Reserves and SUP Waiheke.

During the guided tour EMR coordinator Sophie Journee talked about the history of the marine reserve as well as its boundaries and biota.

Organiser Lorna Doogan said the group realised there was a need to educate the community surrounding the boundaries of Te Matuku Marine reserve as, last Labour Weekend, DOC caught 30 boats fishing within its boundaries.

“None of them had any idea they were within a reserve,” she says.

The group caught glimpses of shortfin eels, grey herons, and kingfishers.

A 1996 survey before the area became a marine reserve found 197 different species in Te Matuku Bay in varying habitats of mangrove, mudflats and rocky reefs.

The next event is a snorkel day at Enclosure Bay on 10 February 2018, as well as a series of national events which can be found at www.emr.org.nz • Safia Archer