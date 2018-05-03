Last Sunday’s event was the last points meeting for the year. There was a small field and a late start due to the weather. Conditions were a bit slippery and it was a crazy day. Only two classes raced, both for cup events.

In Super A, Paul Delautour in Taz Corinaldi’s car 71 got a second in the first round and Taz drove in Mechanics but in the second round a radiator hose broke so car 71 was out.

Brett Williams returned in his Super A car 9 after his crash at Easter. Low and behold Brett decided to go around and up the sweeper and through the fence, landing on the bonnet of Pete Harris’ car just inches away from the windscreen. Luckily the fence slowed down the race car. • Donna Roth

