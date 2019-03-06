Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf is now in full swing, works trucked, craned and sometimes constructed on their sites. For James Wright’s Seven Sisters it was a helicopter delivery from Clevedon on a perfect Waiheke morning to the waiting hands of the artist and a slick ground crew on the headland.

Constructed in corten steel, the sculpture’s form represents the seven components of a deconstructed star. On each point there is a polished stainless steel star representing one of the brightest stars of the Matariki or Pleiades cluster – the Seven Sisters.

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!

• Sandra Chesterman