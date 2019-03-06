James Wright 'Seven Sisters'
James Wright's Seven Sisters freshly land for Sculpture on the Gulf. Photo Peter Rees

Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf is now in full swing, works trucked, craned and sometimes constructed on their sites. For James Wright’s Seven Sisters it was a helicopter delivery from Clevedon on a perfect Waiheke morning to the waiting hands of the artist and a slick ground crew on the headland.

Constructed in corten steel, the sculpture’s form represents the seven components of a deconstructed star. On each point there is a polished stainless steel star representing one of the brightest stars of the Matariki or Pleiades cluster – the Seven Sisters.

• Sandra Chesterman 

