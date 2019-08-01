A new fleet of six electric buses will be on the island from mid-2020.

The Enviro200EV buses built by Alexander Dennis Ltd in England were purchased by Fullers360, which operates the Waiheke Bus Company. They require four to six hours of charging after around 250km and have seating capacity for 55 passengers.

The announcement is quite a U-turn in three months for Auckland Transport who only in April answered a Gulf News question about the future of buses on Waiheke by saying that although they supported electric buses “in principle”, it was not possible to run them here “due to technology and infrastructure constraints”.

• Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this weeks gulf News… Out Now!!!