A man was taken to hospital after an unoccupied car rolled backwards across Belgium Street on Tuesday afternoon and crashed into Island Pizza.

The driver of the car had parked outside Waiheke Super Liquor and left the handbrake off and the car in neutral, says Waiheke Police acting sergeant Raymond Matthews.

The car rolled across the road, hitting the man as it crashed through the doors of the takeaway pizza restaurant and came to a stop with the back part of the car inside the shop, says Mr Matthews.

Owner of Island Pizza Aaron Singh says a man who was eating pizza at a table in front of the shop had bruising to his leg and was taken to hospital to be checked over as a precaution. • Liza Hamilton

