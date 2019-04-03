Redevelopment plans for the Downtown Ferry Terminal met with opposition last week. During a three-day hearing in the Town Hall, businesses, individuals and the Waiheke Local Board presented submissions to independent planning commissioners on the proposed changes to the area.

Out of 18 submitters, 12 were opposed to the Auckland Transport (AT) application for resource consent to construct six new ferry berths, undertake modifications to the ferry terminal and historic shelter and decommission Piers Three and Four.• Sophie Boladeras

