The Auckland rescue helicopter may be flying to Waiheke from a new base next year after failing to renew its lease at the Mechanics Bay heliport with Ports of Auckland Ltd.

After more than a year of negotiations, the port company has cancelled its lease with Heliport Lease Holdings Ltd, whose shareholders are the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, private helicopter charter company Helilink Ltd and Poronui Investments Ltd (linked to neighbouring Mikano restaurant). • Geoff Cumming

