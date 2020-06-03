A team of Waiheke fundraisers calling themselves Donna and the Dynamos will cycle 800 kilometres in a virtual ride to raise $20,000 for charity Hands Across the Water.

With Covid-19 upending all the best laid plans, the fundraisers have revised their campaign and instead of a planned cycle in Thailand, they will ride stationary bikes on the island instead, with a possible NZ ride planned for January.

Donna and the Dynamos consists of Donna Rogers (Bayleys), Janice Smyth (Timbuktu), Nickie Race-Jones (Flick Your Frocks) and Nick Race (Mudbrick Vineyard) and they have 30 days to complete the challenge.

Nickie, who has already cycled nearly 4000 kilometres and raised $50,000 for Hands, says it’s a good example of a charity pivoting to keep the hopes and dreams of its children alive.

“Hands has a long term commitment to over 350 children since the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004,” she said. “100 percent of all donations goes directly to the children and the seven homes we support to clothe, feed and educate them and provide a life of choice. Many have now been through university and are back at the homes to carry on the work of Hands. • Liza Hamilton

