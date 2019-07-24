A mid-season tournament last weekend was the perfect opportunity to gauge how the junior teams from years four, five and six are progressing through the season.

The Waiheke All Stars year 4 team were full of enthusiasm for an early Sunday morning and, having had two weeks off from the game, were excited to be able to take the court again.

The squad of eight players, which included one who does not usually play with the team on a Monday night, had a total of four games and played their hearts out.

First up was a 6-1 victory over Hobsonville in which Maddie Upchurch had a great game sinking shots from all over the goal circle. After a game-two 5-1 loss to Torbay, they rebounded with an 8-2 victory over the Pt Chev Green Ferns in which Olive Cumming scored five goals and was a real asset bringing the ball through the court.

The tournament was then rounded out with a resounding 9-0 win over Glamorgan Red Dragons in which Benji Niwa and Melody Akauola were strong and menacing in defence keeping them scoreless and forcing many held balls.

Year 5

The year 5 Dynamites had a great day at the mid-season netball tournament with four nail-biting games against St Johns, Warkworth, Grey Lynn and Marina View School.

The girls fired on all cylinders and owned possession in most if not all of the games, with strong attack driving the ball down the court and on point defence in the goal circle preventing many opposition goals. Where the team let themselves down, however, was with their shooting – a key area coaches are determined to improve.

The scores were very close in the first three games with Waiheke going down 5-3, 6-5 and 5-4. The final game was the team’s toughest and MVS won 12-2, despite Waiheke really upping their game in the second half to let only two goals past.

Year 6

The Fullers Dolphins 6/2 might have lost all four of their games at the tournament but had a great time and are starting to really connect as a team.

Quick ball followed up by great support saw the Dolphins get on to the score sheet – just not often enough on the day to produce any victories.

The Dolphins coaches also thanked year 8 girls Ella Niwa, Giorgia Petronelli, Anais Farrant and Delilah Vale, who umpired for the teams in this tournament, saying they had helped create a real fun day out for the kids who came away tired but happy and ready for the second half of the season to begin. •