Around 1000 brave souls, including an Olympic swimmer or two, will take to the chilly waters of Oneroa this weekend as part of the inaugural Hot Springs Spa Iceberg swim.

Three-time Olympic swimmer Dean Kent and two of his brothers, Steve, also a former Olympian, and Surf Lifesaving New Zealand national lifesaving manager Andy, are all taking the plunge on Saturday.

Dean, the head of swimming at Northern Arena, has been training The Edge radio host Dominic Harvey in preparation for the 750m ocean swim. Dean says ocean swimming is a fairly new venture for Dom who’s more at home on land running marathons.

“He had a near-drowning experience when he was young, so it’s all about mind over matter,” says Dean.

“Dom’s a really fit guy, and technically he’s really good, but when that memory of something terrible comes up, it can affect a person’s breathing and confidence in the water.” •Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!