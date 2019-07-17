Traffic delays, disruptions to the transfer station and a lizard-proof fence are the main features of a $5.5 million stormwater project due to get under way in a flood-prone area of Ostend.

Work will start at the end of the month on Tahi and Ostend Roads and will also involve a new stormwater channel from Tawaipareira Reserve, along the eastern border of the transfer station and a new outlet under Ostend Road. Disruption to traffic is expected to last until December.

The March 2017 floods caused more than $5 million damage to businesses in the Tahi Road area – flooding that Healthy Waters’ general manager Craig McIlroy acknowledged was partly due to “consented and unconsented infilling on both public and private land and obstructions to the natural overland flow path”. • Erin Johnson

