“Everybody’s got to do a demolition derby once in their life,” says Waiheke Dirt Track Club secretary Bruce (Slick) Beaumont.

The club’s Easter meet is just around the corner and there are still cars available for the demo derby, he says. “$100 will get you a car you can strip and prepare with a roll bar we provide. For $250 you can have one prepared for you.”

Bruce says the club has organised a big selection of prizes for the meet and the demo derby will have about $1500 worth of money and prizes.

Anyone with a demo derby on their bucket list, or simply interested in taking part, should head along to the club’s working bee this weekend from 10am on both Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 March at the club in O’Brien Road.

The club’s Easter meeting takes place on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 April with cars visiting from clubs in Waihi, Meremere, Waiuku and Northland. Bruce says the weekend on Waiheke is the highlight of the year for many of the visiting clubs.

Racing kicks off at 11am on the Saturday with heat races and qualifying races, and trophy races will take place on the Sunday from 11am. The demolition derby is expected to start around 3pm on the Sunday.

Mustangs Softball Club will be catering the event with hot and cold food and refreshments available on the hill, says Bruce.

Entry is by gold coin donation and parking is available in the reserve across the road from the Dirt Track Club’s main entrance on O’Brien Road.

A prizegiving and entertainment will take place at The Woolshed on Sunday night.• Erin Johnson