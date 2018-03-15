A new Kennedy Point service, more direct routes to and from Matiatia and higher frequencies are features of a planned new public bus network on Waiheke.

Consultation will begin next week on the biggest overhaul of bus routes on the island for some years. Auckland Transport’s draft proposals are a mix of give and take: some currently meandering routes will become more direct while others will be re-routed to compensate.

The big question – whether the changes will encourage city-bound workers to leave their cars at home and take public transport, • Geoff Cummings

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!