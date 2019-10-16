A digger arrived on Tuesday to begin work on a much-anticipated Housing Trust build in Onetangi.

“Obviously this gives us renewed enthusiasm for this key project, having been frustrated and greatly delayed by a tortuous consent process,” says Waiheke Community Housing Trust chairperson Paul Carew.

“Huge thanks to all our investors who have stuck with us through it all.”

Since 2016, the Housing Trust has received an outpouring of community support in the form of sponsorships, donations and discounted labour in the drive to develop a pool of affordable rental housing. Despite this, attaining consent for this first major build on a 2676m2 section at 80 Waiheke Road delayed the project for months.

The trust hoped to welcome tenants to the property in August but spent nine months working to attain resource consent from Auckland Council. Additional costs and delays came about when works on the driveway and parking area stalled due to Auckland Transport suburban parking and sightline restrictions. • Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!