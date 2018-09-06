Ambitious plans for Stony Batter –

Fort Stony Batter is likely to get a massive upgrade and an injection of new life if a lease concession application is accepted.

The 20-year lease application by Fort Stony Batter Heritage Park Limited (FSBHPL) to develop the historic site as a regional destination was received by the Department of Conservation (DOC), and public submissions are open.

The site’s vast underground tunnel complex built in 1943 has been inaccessible since 2015 due to safety concerns and FSBHPL director Timothy Moon, is looking forward to running regular guided tours for residents and visitors. • Sophie Boladeras

