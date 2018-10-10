The words “iniquitous”, “deeply flawed”, “a rushed process” and “a retrospective tax” were heard repeatedly at last week’s public meeting about Auckland Council’s rating regime for short-term accommodation providers.

The meeting, convened by the Waiheke Accommodation Providers group (WAPS), drew 125 people and almost filled Morra Hall to capacity on Wednesday evening, 3 October. They came to hear a presentation by WAPS representative Kim Rae, comments from invited speakers – including MP for Auckland Central Nikki Kaye, Waitemata and Gulf councillor Mike Lee and Waiheke Local Board chair Cath Handley – and to ask questions from the floor.

A chair at the top tables reserved for Mayor Phil Goff remained empty and Andrew Duncan, Auckland Council’s manager for financial policy, had the lonely task of responding to united opposition to the new rating system. • Rob Brennan

