African dance enthusiasts from Auckland and Waiheke spent a long and energetic day at Morra Hall when visiting Ghanaian band Wala held a workshop before a Saturday night performance.

The percussion group’s lead dancer Odae led participants through afternoon rehearsals which culminated in a live performance at the start of the show.

Josh Brainstormer introduced the show with a traditional story using a large conch shell as a prop. • Graham Hooper and Geoff Cumming

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!