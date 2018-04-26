When valued employees leave a work place they are often told they will be hard to replace. Brian and Robin Griffiths are leaving Waiheke after almost 20 years of tireless volunteer work in a myriad of community activities. In their case, that workplace sentiment doesn’t even come close to summing up the loss the island faces now they are going.

The sustained energy that Brian, now 83, and Robin, 80 next birthday, have found in their ‘retirement’ to advance local causes and successfully prevent commercial developments at Matiatia is inspiring and remarkable. • Rob Brennan

Full Story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!