With the Auld Mug held high, rain poured down round helmsman and Olympic gold medalist Peter Burling, skipper Glenn Ashby and Team New Zealand’s chief executive Grant Dalton during last week’s ticker-tape Auckland street parade to celebrate the return of the America’s Cup to New Zealand.

Rain may be the “tears of the ancestors” as Maori would say, but it didn’t stop the party that packed bars and crowded the route.