Auckland Council spends too much on itself, councillor Mike Lee said last week as he announced he will stand again for the Waitemata and Gulf Ward in this year’s council elections.

Too much remains to be done for him to retire comfortably, said Cr Lee, who says it is likely that his own legacies as a former Auckland Regional Council chairman are at risk in the super city’s climate of reckless expenditure.

“I am dismayed at the situation Auckland is in. I firmly believe the super city is the worst thing that has ever happened to Auckland. The people of Auckland have to endure an arrogant, overbearing council and CCO (Council Controlled Organisation) bureaucracies, appalling financial mismanagement and waste,” he said. • Liz Waters

