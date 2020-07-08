Red Cross deputy project lead Jake McPhee has been working fast to get systems in place to help administer the government’s $37.6million humanitarian support package for struggling foreign nationals.

On Tuesday, Jake began the process of distributing vouchers to people in need, something he will continue to do here on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm for the next three months.

As home to a large community of overseas workers, Waiheke is one of five Red Cross distribution points around Auckland for temporary visa holders experiencing serious hardship due to Covid-19.

Jake says this includes providing vouchers for food, utilities, accommodation and “other” for those in need.

The project, known by Red Cross as Visitor Care Manaaki Manuhiri, is a partnership between the charity and the Department of Internal Affairs, who will process applications and administer the online part of the system.

“We are a humanitarian organisation and we want to address the need,” said Jake. “We don’t discriminate and we don’t care who the money is going to as long as the people are in need. This is a great opportunity for us to be able to do that.” • Liza Hamilton

