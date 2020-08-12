Anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19, cold, flu or respiratory illness has been asked to attend Waiheke’s Covid drive through testing centre for swabbing.

The test site was rebuilt on Wednesday as Auckland reverted back to alert level three.

Wearing face masks is now advised for anyone going out of the home, with a Ministry of Health recommendation that households should secure masks for every family member.

Non-medical grade face masks are recommended; these could be reusable (and washable), or single use disposable face masks.

Auckland University’s microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles says wearing face masks is a “public good”.

“We are in this as long as the world is in this,” she told Gulf News. “We have to remember that what we have seen over in Australia shows how quickly this can take off.

“The three big things are: wash your hands, get prepared with face masks and keep a track of where you have been.” • Liza Hamilton

Full story in this week’s Gulf News…Out Now!!!