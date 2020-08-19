Cover up and slow the spread 

Mask makers on Waiheke have been working long hours to meet demand for orders since Auckland was placed under alert Level 3 on Wednesday.

Government advice had shifted to recommend face masks even before the latest lockdown, with families urged to secure face coverings for their pandemic toolkit.

Now island residents are playing catch up, either making their own or buying from local makers, supermarkets or pharmacies.

Esme Pfaff who owns the Waiheke Cashmere Company says her machines have been “flat out” producing their ‘SmartKnit’ masks.

“As soon as we get right on top of our orders, more come in. It’s good, it’s really good,” she told Gulf News. “Anything that can help keep us afloat.

“We’re sending masks all over the city and the country. The guys at CourierPost, the new people who own it, are so helpful and wonderful.” • Liza Hamilton

