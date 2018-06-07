Construction is expected to begin on a marina in Putiki Bay within six months after Kennedy Point Boatharbour Ltd’s proposal survived an Environment Court appeal.

In a decision released last week, the court found the proposal was appropriate for the location – in a bay beside the island’s vehicular ferry terminal – and would have only minor effects on landscape and natural character. The ruling says the marina offers “a variety of positive effects for people and communities, in particular providing new access to the coastal marine area for recreational purposes and also on the physical environment.”

