Councillor says impact of marinas needs greater consideration

“Personally, I think far greater consideration needs to be given to the environmental impact of marinas on the Hauraki Gulf before any consent is granted,” says Waitematā and Gulf ward councillor Pippa Coom.

Cr Coom says she also supports a change to the rules regarding how space is allocated in the coastal environment and says there is a need for a review of the charges that should apply to ‘leasing’ an area for a marina or similar structure.

“As co-chair of the Hauraki Gulf Forum I know from the State of the Gulf report the loss of wild habitat has been a significant issue over the last 20 years,” Ms Coom says.

The councillor’s comments come in response to the Court of Appeal last week releasing its decision to decline an application from Save Kennedy Point Inc that sought leave to appeal a June decision from the High Court that found in favour of the developer of a marina planned for Kennedy Point. • Erin Johnson

