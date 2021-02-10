Council hosts Waiheke Climate Action Hui

Auckland Council is calling on Waiheke residents and organisations to help create a Climate Action Plan for Waiheke.

The council is hosting a hui on Wednesday 17 February to bring together community members and organisations that are working towards a carbon-neutral future to co-create the plan.

Auckland Council low carbon specialist, Liz Ross, says the project will help to achieve Waiheke Local Board’s objective of supporting community-led programmes that achieve sustainable and low-carbon behaviour change and self-sufficiency.

“It will bring together and amplify work that’s already under way within the community, and aims to identify gaps and opportunities for new local projects that align with Auckland’s Climate Plan Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri,” Ms Ross says.

The hui format will be a facilitated session to focus discussion on the areas titled: Eat (food waste reduction, local food production, eating plant-based meals), Move (sustainable transport and EVs), Energy (energy efficiency and electric homes), Grow (carbon sequestration), Shop (local circular economy), and Talk (climate advocacy).

The hui will look at aspirations, what’s already being done in the community and the gaps.

The Waiheke Climate Action Plan will be developed from the hui, to support groups already working towards low carbon goals and to progress the Auckland Climate Plan at a local level. • Erin Johnson

