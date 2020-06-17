Auckland Council’s Waiheke animal shelter has closed its doors temporarily after conditions were deemed substandard last month. The shelter may soon close permanently due to budget cuts, with Auckland Council proposing that the number of shelters in Auckland be reduced from three to two and that the Waiheke animal shelter close.

The shelter, located just off Onetangi Road, was assessed in May and it was found that the kennels were not suitable for dogs of all sizes, drainage was insufficient and concrete pads needed replacing. The cost of remedying all of the issues is high, according to council, and the shelter will remain closed until a permanent decision is made. Where possible, the dogs housed in the Waiheke pound were returned to their owners or were taken to a shelter on the mainland.

Auckland pet owners and animal activists are dismayed by the council’s plan to permanently close Auckland shelters to cut costs. One group, Dog Friends Auckland Region and Rodney, created a submission for those who oppose the planned reduction in the number of animal shelters. • Sophie Boladeras

