A temporary trial to improve pedestrian and traffic flow around the Matiatia ferry terminal area will begin on 8 December. A section of car parks in the lower car park will be temporarily unavailable from 1 December so construction of the new public pick-up area and taxi/shuttle stand can begin on 2 December. To make up for the loss of these parks, further spaces will be available by the Harbourmasters building.

“Auckland Transport will need to move some car parks to create the dedicated taxi rank and additional public pick-up area, however, these will be replaced with a new parking section in the area adjacent to the old Harbourmaster’s building,” says John Strawbridge, AT Group Manager for Parking Services.

“There will be no change to the public drop-off zones.”

The trial will run until 13 April 2020 and will involve:

The creation of more space for buses to manoeuvre in and only buses will be able to use the seaward keyhole area.

The seaward keyhole area will also include a space for mobility drop-off and a loading zone. A larger public pick-up zone will be built within the lower car park. The current drop-off zone will remain.

A dedicated taxi/shuttle stand will be created in the lower car park, alongside the public pick up area.

There will be a slight reduction in the size of the drop-off zone just before the ferry terminal to accommodate the realignment of the mobility space. •