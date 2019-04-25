Radical changes to access at Kennedy Point wharf during a long-term construction project have ignored ferry users’ needs and raised safety concerns.

Commuters and a transport provider are concerned about the absence of shelter and limited access to the wharf where works are expected to continue into 2020.

The owner of Waiheke Shuttles and Tours, Rob Griffin, says he is concerned about the lack of safe access at the wharf for disabled and elderly people. Mr Griffin says his company recently had a booking to pick up a group of elderly people arriving at Kennedy Point for an 84-year-old’s birthday lunch at a Waiheke winery.

“One of the group, the 84-year-old, had crutches to assist with his walking as his hips were not too good. Two others had walkers to assist their walking,” says Mr Griffin.

However, the driver of the shuttle was not allowed to pick up the group from the terminal and was told by SeaLink staff to park in the carpark and wait for the group to walk there, he says. • Erin Johnson

