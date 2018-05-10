Fullers Netball College 1 is playing in the Senior B open grade this season. After winning three out of four games on grading day, the team was placed in a very high, tough grade. They are going to be challenged in every game.

The team had a very tough, physical game against Glenfield C1 on Saturday coming out on top by 34 to 28. The girls were down by five at half time so had a real challenge ahead of them to pull back such a strong team.

An outstanding defensive effort by centre and player of the day Paris Robson just after half time helped Waiheke pull back within one goal. She pulled off three spectacular intercepts in the mid court which gave the whole team the confidence to win. This was a great team effort with our defence working at 150 percent against some very tough, accurate shooters.

Fullers Waiheke Dolphins Y8/1 team lost on Thursday to TNIS 8, The player of the day was Leilani Moore for her impressive defence.

Fullers Waiheke Dolphins Y8/2 team played Northcross 8 on Thursday night for their first grading game of the season. There was a lot of nerves for the girls and parents as we have had limited training and we are also running a composite team this year with Year 7 and Year 8 girls but they are playing in a year 8 grade.

