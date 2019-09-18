A drive to collect clothing and blankets for Waiheke families in need has yielded donations, but the organisers say there is still a need for specific items.

“A big thank you from me and Holly to the community for their donations to our winter clothing collection,” says organiser Mandy Brown.

“The first lot of clothing and blankets has gone to Budgeting Services and we are still needing more warm clothing, blankets and duvets. In particular we need clothing for young girls and gentlemen, plus school uniforms.”

Mandy has been taking donations at Bayleys office in Oneroa and people can also drop off items to her BeesWraps and Waiheke Island Botanicals market stall at the Ostend market. Mandy and her daughter Holly are there from 8am to 12.30pm Saturdays when the weather is fine.

The two of them have been running these collections since the early 200s.

Their first collection was a response to a request from Middlemore Hospital for donations of clothing and then they discovered the need was here on Waiheke too.

Holly says that next year they plan to do two collections, one before winter and another at the end.

They are also happy to collect donations and people who have items needing collecting can call Mandy on 0274 822 460.