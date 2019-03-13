On Friday 15 March young people from over 50 countries will strike calling for governments to take urgent action to prevent further climate change.

“On Waiheke, we are planning a morning gathering at the Ostend Causeway, then the kids who want to join the CBD action will take the ferry over to the city” says year 13 Waiheke High School student Emmanuel Orange.

“We are calling for a real tangible commitment to climate change – we don’t feel enough is being done to secure our futures.”

School Strike 4 Climate Action New Zealand, a group of students aged eight to 18 from cities and towns across the country, is organising the nationwide strike to “tell our politicians to take our futures seriously and treat climate change for what it is – a crisis.”

Inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, a Swedish political activist who initiated the student-led global warming and climate change strikes, youth from the Auckland region will protest in their local areas and at an organised gathering in Aotea Square.

School Strike for Climate Action NZ is asking the Government to pass an ambitious and effective Zero Carbon Act that gives New Zealand a coherent long-term plan to get to carbon neutrality by 2050.

Other demands include ceasing all exploration and extraction of fossil fuels immediately and regulating emissions from agriculture.