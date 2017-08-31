The Stingrays’ final game of the season was always going to be a tense one against University, with the Stingrays’ unbeaten run on the line. Some strict refereeing from University in the first half kept the score down with the Stingrays ahead 3-2 at half time.

Unlucky 13 for some but not the Stingrays. They had the victory secured midway through the second half with great defence and tries from Munro, Jack and Zach, resulting in a 7-5 victory.

Hayden had another strong running game and was awarded player of the day and coaches’ choice went to Jake for some great running and to Jack for three tries.

Coaches James Ogilvie and James Clairmont are very proud of the way all the boys performed this year which made the season a lot of fun. The season’s results were 13 wins and no loses. James Ogilvie