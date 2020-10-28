In a show of community support, a battered 22-foot classic yacht was demolished and removed from Onetangi beach this week. Volunteers pooled their skills and resources and worked under the midday sun to get the vessel off the sand.

The owners of the yacht experienced a harrowing night last week when their boat was washed ashore and damaged by strong winds. A father and son from Tauranga were on board and anchored to take a rest, but the wind picked up blowing the yacht towards the beach. Following the unfortunate incident, Onetangi residents and fellow sailors offered the two men a place to stay while they worked out what to do with their wrecked vessel.

Ostend local David Whiting used his Gulf Island Earthmovers digger to pull the wreck from the water and told Gulf News the boat was severely damaged.

“I’ve attended this kind of scene before; it’s a bit sad for the dad and son, the ocean’s a cruel thing,” he said.

