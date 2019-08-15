Waiheke’s energetic, competitive types would need a muddy good reason not to get stuck into a mucky new fundraising event designed for the Westpac Chopper appeal.

More people are rescued by helicopter on Waiheke Island than anywhere else in Auckland, and Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trusts’s (AHRT) Lincoln Davies hopes some island teams will step forward to compete in the inaugural Westpac Chopper Challenge due to be held at Matakana on Sunday 17 November.

“Almost one third of our missions are to Waiheke Island, so the residents are a big part of our community,” he told Gulf News.

