Marina applicant Kennedy Point Boatharbour Ltd has lodged amended plans for a marina significantly smaller than that originally sought, with floating “attenuators” replacing rock breakwaters.

The proposed marina, carpark and associated facilities would cover a total 7.38ha of waterspace, down from 9.3ha – an overall reduction of around 20 per cent.

The floating eastern breakwater would be located about 50m further inshore than the originally-proposed 350m-long main rock breakwater, allowing more room for pleasure craft and vehicular ferries entering and leaving Putiki Bay.

The proposed marina would have 186 berths, 20 fewer than planned when the company lodged its resource consent application in October.

The area covered by berths and the two floating attenuators is reduced from 5.7ha to 3.42ha.

Signalling the changes last month, developer Tony Mair said they came partly in response to concerns raised by the local board and some submitters about the size and impact of the original design.

But Save Kennedy Point spokesperson David Baigent is unimpressed.

“Our position is quite clear,” Mr Baigent says. “No matter what the applicant tries to do with what I call this bureaucratic subterfuge, our opposition does not change one iota. This marina is not needed on this island. It represents a dangerous step towards turning this island into a resort rather than the village that people said they wanted in the Essentially Waiheke [vision] document.”

With the local board holding community meetings on the issue this week,

Mr Baigent says the changes make it more difficult for people to come to grips with the marina proposal.

Public submissions closed on 16 December but the applicant maintains the changes are “within the scope” of the original application.

When indicating the re-design, developer Tony Mair said the possibility of using attenuators instead of rock breakwaters was included in the original documents. Attenuators are floating, pontoon-like structures with “skirts” underneath to absorb wave movement.

Mr Mair told Gulf News this week that attenuators would ensure water flowed freely beneath the marina,

easing any fears of toxin and sediment build-up.

The 6m-wide attenuators would be open to the public by day during calm weather, allowing people to fish.

With fewer berths, there is an accompanying reduction in the number of carparks from 82 to 72.

Work berths and day berths would remain available to the public, but relocated to the southern breakwater, accessed using a removable floating gangway.

Mr Mair did not expect the changes to appease Save Kennedy Point, saying there was “always an element of negativity” with marinas.

“It is clear that there is a huge demand for a marina on the island.”

• Geoff Cumming