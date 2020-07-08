Carrying price tags from $200,000 to more than $1 million, berths at Kennedy Point’s controversial marina are being snapped up, with contracts now being finalised – according to the developers.

Eighty percent of buyer interest is from people with a Waiheke address, according to Sarah Schmack who works for Kennedy Point Boatharbour Ltd (KPBL). She says there has been huge demand and strong sales, with more than 1000 enquiries.

This comes after news Auckland Council granted a variation to resource consent for marina plans; a final hurdle in the long-running process that has seen campaigners make appeals against it in both the Environment and High Courts.

There were hopes the marina development would be complete for the America’s Cup in March 2021, however KPBL’s director Kitt Littlejohn says they have since been abandoned.

Mr Littlejohn says work is expected to start late September or early October, and it will take two months to fabricate the new wharf offsite.• Liza Hamilton

