Plans for a new cellar door on Onetangi Straight will expand the popular wine destination.

The owners of boutique winery, Postage Stamp Wines, have applied for resource consents to open a cellar door and retail facility at 68 Onetangi Road.

Charlotte Lockhart of Postage Stamp Wines says the way Onetangi Straight is developing is exciting and that this is arguably the last of the properties on the strip.

Although the current climate is one of uncertainty, Charlotte says the project will take time to develop and “you can’t just stop everything until things come right”.

“It’s a leap of faith. It will take a while for the development to come together and it will take a while for international tourism to return,” Charlotte told Gulf News from quarantine in a Hamilton hotel, having just flown in from a trip to the United Kingdom, where she saw people adjusting to living with Covid-19 with masks, social distancing and hand sanitiser now the norm.

With international tourism affected, she says the island is lucky that it does have Auckland – and Aucklanders – on its doorstep.