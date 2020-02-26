The Waiheke Fullers360 Cascades had a home game against Cornwall and started the day with a wet pitch, with the cricketers probably being the only ones on Waiheke concerned about the sight of rain.

The Cascades won the toss and captain Alec chose to bat first. Alec and Archie opened with a great partnership, scoring many boundaries and with quick running between the wickets.

Right from the beginning good technique showed and Waiheke were hitting some nice shots by all of the players. By the end of the batting innings Cascades had a decent score to defend and after a quick sausage they were bouncing out onto the field.

There was sharp bowling all round but especially by Aldo, Francis and Archie. Cornwall batted very well, so it was tough to see the score gradually go up.

In the end the score was very close, with the infamous extras being the difference between the teams. Waiheke played well but lost by a mere 20 runs. • Will Kingsford