In a tribute to the breadth of talent available on the island, Waiheke Choral Society has teamed up with Kaleidoscope Performance to present a show of epic proportions.

Carl Orff’s classical composition Carmina Burana consists of 25 short movements, each based on a poem written in the 11th century by monks of the Beuern Monastery.

The topics of the poems are not monastic, though. They range from the fickleness of fortune to the pleasures of flirting, feasting and drinking. And one movement describes the roasting of a swan; from the swan’s point of view.

Richard Melville is the musical director. Iain Tetley, Elizabeth Mandeno and Harriet Crampton are the soloists, while Robert Wiremu and Kay Shacklock play piano. Kaleidoscope will perform to choreography by Kathy Ogletree.

Carmina Burana will be staged at Te Huruhi School Hall on Friday 7 April at 7pm and again on Saturday 8 April, at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 with concession, $10 for children, and a family ticket at $50 for two adults and two children is also available from Shop the Rock, Oneroa. •