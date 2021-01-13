After a tough 2020, a free event for children has been designed to kick off 2021 in style – and organisers have put out a plea to help it swing into action.

Kids Day Out is a non-ticketed event for children aged 10 and under and their parents or caregivers, in the Artworks Courtyard on Saturday 30 January, 2021.

Event organiser Victoria Grimshaw says she wanted to put on a fun day out for children and their parents and caregivers as a way to battle back at a hard year due to Covid-19, which has affected children’s lives, the way they socialise and their schooling, as well as for parents and caregivers whose work and home life have been highly impacted.