The issue of inadequate toilet facilities during the holiday period comes up every year, and although the number of visitors to the island could be less this summer, public bathroom availability, particularly in Oneroa, is still a concern. Covid-19 related budget cuts and uncertainty around visitor numbers meant that this year, council felt additional portaloos wouldn’t be necessary. Local board member Robin Tucker says public toilet facilities, especially those in Oneroa Village and near the island’s popular beaches, haven’t been able to meet demand for several years.

“Since I have been on the board we have been pushing for council to look at improved and increased public toilets at several places on the island.”

Ms Tucker says that Auckland Council used the portable toilets installed in Oneroa last year, to gain data on public bathroom usage and to assess need. However, this information has not yet been made available to the board.

“We definitely need more toilet facilities, but council said this wouldn’t be necessary as they don’t think visitor numbers will be as high this year,” says Robin. • Sophie Boladeras

