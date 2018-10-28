Concern around the availability of affordable housing on the island is rife and at the most recent local board meeting Claude Lewenz, one of the principals of Shelter.NZ, said a change in policy is necessary to enable efficient, fast implementation of transitional housing options.

Claude said the main obstacle to providing immediate, affordable transitional housing on the island is the District Plan.

“I suggest they go to the definition section of the District Plan and insert a new word – ‘Pods,’ and align the definition of ‘building’ with that of the Building Act, so that pods are not defined as buildings but as permitted transitional structures on wheels – because they move,” said Claude.

