Princess Chelsea has brought her super-stylish show back home to Waiheke.

After an 18-month “pause” to her nationwide Loneliest Girl tour, during which she holed up at her parents’ house on Waiheke and started to pen a new album, Chelsea has been back on the road with her Homecoming NZ tour, which wrapped up at Artworks last Sunday.

A packed crowd with a fair age range showed the appeal of this classically trained, quirky pop star. And they were thrilled by a polished and animated performance – including great visuals from acclaimed artist Simon Ward and Simeon Kavanagh-Vincent (aka Lucky Boy), whose great use of feedback wove his guitar nicely into the synth-dominated sounds. •Graham Hooper

