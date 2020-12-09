Princess Chelsea now calls Waiheke home and brought her quirky brand of pop to Artworks on the last leg of her nationwide tour. Photos Graham Hooper

Princess Chelsea has brought her super-stylish show back home to Waiheke.

After an 18-month “pause” to her nationwide Loneliest Girl tour, during which she holed up at her parents’ house on Waiheke and started to pen a new album, Chelsea has been back on the road with her Homecoming NZ tour, which wrapped up at Artworks last Sunday.

A packed crowd with a fair age range showed the appeal of this classically trained, quirky pop star. And they were thrilled by a polished and animated performance – including great visuals from acclaimed artist Simon Ward and Simeon Kavanagh-Vincent (aka Lucky Boy), whose great use of feedback wove his guitar nicely into the synth-dominated sounds. •Graham Hooper

