1 week ago

The Great Gulf News Trolley Derby 2019!! thanks to all who gave us their time, support and to our community for making this event a fun day for us all to enjoy!

GULF NEWS WAIHEKE ISLAND

Brings back The Great Trolley Derby!



Hosted on the mean streets of Oneroa Villlage.

A lively people filled look at how we keep a community working, playing & laughing TOGETHER.



To see longer version with more behind the scenes & racing action - check out ember::vision on vimeo.com

or visit our local Waiheke Cinema & request local shorts when you book =)



featuring music by DJ Quads, Kevin MacCleod and the dulcet tones of our MC, island's own Eric Rangi Hillman



Thanks to Liz Waters, Tessa & all the crew @ Waiheke Gulf News ... See more