Cable Bay Wine Limited’s appeal to the Environment Court, seeking to overturn an independent hearing panel’s decision, began yesterday and has been allocated five hearing days.

The earlier ruling dated 31 January 2018 refused retrospective resource consent for the company’s Verandah bar, restaurant and function space and related outdoor seating area. That part of the venue, located at 12 Nick Johnstone Drive, Church Bay, has operated without council approval since around 2012.

The area is zoned for rural-residential living and neighbours who opposed the application have been unhappy for some time about the cumulative effects of the non-consented activity at the vineyard, especially noise and traffic effects. The hearings panel came down on the side of the objectors.

