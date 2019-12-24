The end may be in sight for a long-running wrangle over unconsented structures, activities and noise at Cable Bay Vineyard.

There have been two appeal hearings in the Environment Court, with the most recent taking place before Judge Laurie Newhook on 29 and 30 August this year after which the court issued a third interim decision on the matter on 15 October.

This latest interim decision says that noise experts “agreed that ‘enthusiastic’ behaviour” was likely to be the main cause of excessive noise.

The decision details physical measures to limit noise at the vineyard, such as restrictions on access to outside areas by patrons, maximum patron numbers and limits on noise levels. • Erin Johnson

