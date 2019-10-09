The new bus network rolls into action this weekend (Sunday 13 October) despite a 500-signature strong petition calling for Auckland Transport to make changes.

The petition presented to AT objects to the planned withdrawal of the Wharf Road/Ostend Road route.

“The proposed change would create considerable inconvenience for commuters, shoppers, older residents and those with mobility issues or pushchairs,” it states.

When Gulf News asked the transport company how it would use the petition a media adviser said: “It’s been presented to AT and we will use the feedback in our six-monthly review”.

The six-monthly review will measure success in the following areas, patronage, route reliability, individual trip times, customer satisfaction and general feedback from passengers and operators.

“We know that some members of the community have concerns regarding the removal of public bus services from Ostend Road, but others have also supported the changes due to the relatively short walk to the Belgium Street hub and higher frequency services,” says AT media adviser John Nottage. • Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!