The record-breaking bubble man comes to the island next Wednesday 30 January for two shows and workshops at Artworks Community Theatre.

Master bubbleologist Mr Bubbles, also known as The Highland Joker, has been a New Zealand hit, winning the Audience Choice Award at the Nelson Fringe Festival 2018 and Face TV’s Best Family Act Award in 2016.

He has captured many an audience with his bubble antics as well as the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern inside a giant bubble.

“I was travelling when I discovered the craft of giant soap bubbles, so now I feel really humbled to get to make a living from taking my bubble art around the world,” Mr Bubbles says.

“It’s amazing seeing how people react with amazement and laughter – these spheres of water and soap and air are so simple yet so magical and profound.”

Mr Bubbles creates marvels in his show that is a unique blend of magic, storytelling and bubble art. There will be ginormous bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, bouncy bubbles, smoke bubbles, square bubbles and even fire bubbles in his captivating display, suitable for all ages.

For those truly inspired, there is also a chance to learn the craft in 25-minute, hands-on workshops following the show.

Show times are 11am and 2.30pm and the workshops will be held at 12.15pm and 3.15pm. Tickets are $10 for children and $16 for adults. It costs an additional $10 for children to take part in the workshops. Non-participating parents are welcome to accompany their children. For more information and tickets see awt.org.nz